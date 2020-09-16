President Donald Trump participated in a town hall event held in Philadelphia Tuesday night, hosted by ABC News’ anchor George Stephanopoulos. It was a rare event for the president to field questions outside the realm of friendly opinion media personalities or select members of the White House Press Corps. As such, he was asked more challenging questions from real people, which he couldn’t immediately dismiss with an insult and had to address politely and reasonably.

One such example of this relatively novel dynamic for the commander in chief in which he was asked by Julie Bart, a retired chemical engineer, about his role in leading America in wearing masks as a proven method to reduce the spread of Covid-19. “Why don’t you support a mandate for national mask-wearing, and why don’t you wear a mask more often?”

Trump noted that he had worn a mask when in hospitals or other places, but immediately blamed the Democrats for not instituting a mask-mandate. “They said at the Democrat Convention…they’re going to do a national mandate, they never did it,” Trump explained. “Because they’re checked out, they never did it.” He then doubled down by saying Joe Biden never called a national mandate, which seemingly tried to lay blame for lack of leadership on mask-wearing on a candidate for president and not the president himself?

This twisted logic was quickly noted by former Vice President Biden himself, who responded on social media with the retort that he is “not currently president,” before using the curious moment to fund-raise:

To be clear: I am not currently president. But if you chip in now, we can change that in November: https://t.co/eFS4tDfHEx https://t.co/ciqFcIGLHB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 16, 2020

Universal mask-wearing is an effective way to abate the spread of the coronavirus, according to numerous medical and epidemiological studies. The state of Arizona, for example, was among the worst states in the nation for daily infections until Governor Doug Ducey closed all bars and allowed local municipalities to enforce mask-wearing (which most did.) Shortly after, Arizona owned the lowest infection rate in the nation just six weeks later.

Watch above via ABC.

