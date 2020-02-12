comScore

Trump Blasted for Congratulating Barr’s Intervention in Roger Stone Case: ‘This Doesn’t Happen in Democracies’

By Ken MeyerFeb 12th, 2020, 10:18 am
President Donald Trump drew a new wave of condemnation from those accusing him of more-or-less admitting to having Attorney General William Barr exert his will over the Department of Justice.

As Trump railed against a federal judge and the DOJ on Tuesday over the recommended prison sentence for his former adviser, Roger Stone, reports emerged that Barr is directly intervening in cases that are of “personal interest” to the president. These legal matters were described as frequently pertaining to Trump’s allies.

Stone’s prosecutors have resigned from the DOJ in protest of their sentencing recommendation dismissal, and on Wednesday, Trump congratulated Barr “for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought.”

While the DOJ claims the Stone decision didn’t happen because of Trump’s demands, critics say Trump’s tweet supports the reports about Barr making interventions on Trump’s behalf.

