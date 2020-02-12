Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will record you a Valentine’s Day message for your loved one on Cameo for just $199 this month.

“Hey guys, it’s Sean Spicer with an amazing deal. This month, for the entire month of February, my videos that normally cost $400– over 50 percent off,” announced Spicer in an Instagram video, Tuesday. “$199 is going to give you the best Valentine’s Day gift ever. What way to say, ‘I love you, I’m thinking of you,’ this Valentine’s Day than a video from me?”

“But the best part about this is all the proceeds go to the Independence Fund this month, which provide track wheelchairs to our injured service members who have mobility issues,” he continued. “So you’re doing something really good and you’re giving the best gift that you can possibly give to that special person in your life: a video from me.”

The Independence Fund provides all-terrain wheelchairs with tank-style track wheels to veterans in need.

Cameo has become a popular platform for former Trump administration officials to make money by selling custom videos of themselves.

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci currently sells videos for $100, while President Donald Trump’s former political aide Omarosa is selling videos for $49.

Videos from both former officials cost significantly less than a video from iconic male porn star Ron Jeremy, who is selling clips for $200.

President Trump’s 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski also sells videos for $55, and Fox News host Tomi Lahren sells videos for $80.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]