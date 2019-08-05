President Donald Trump condemned “racism, bigotry, and white supremacy” on Monday morning, following the shootings in El Paso and Dayton

Speaking from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, the president said that his administration stands with the victims of the weekend’s attacks.

“These barbaric slaughters are an assault on our communities, an attack on our nation, and a crime against all of humanity,” Trump said. “We are outraged and sickened by this monstrous evil, the cruelty, the hatred, the malice, the bloodshed, and the terror. Our hearts are shattered for every family whose parents, children, husbands, and wives were ripped from their arms, and their lives. America weeps for the fallen.”

Trump went on to issue a firm condemnation of white supremacy.

“The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed by racist hate,” Trump said. “In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul.”

The president added a call for bipartisanship in response to the attacks.

“[W]e must honor the sacred memory of those we have lost by acting as one people,” Trump said. “Open wounds cannot heal if we are divided. We must seek real bipartisan solutions. We have to do that in a bipartisan manner that will truly make America safer and better for all.”

