CNN Table Explodes as Abby Phillip Tries To Explain The Difference Between Antisemitism and Criticism of Israel

CNN’s Table For Five exploded Saturday as host Abby Phillip attempted to explain the difference between blatant antisemitism and everyday criticism of Israel.

“The Israel issue is a big one, and it’s one where both the left and the right are converging on a much more critical stance of the Israeli government and [Benjamin] Netanyahu specifically,” Phillip said.

“Look at the comments made by J.D. Vance over the last couple of weeks that are widely viewed as Vance taking a tougher stance on Israel, in part because he sees the tea leaves on the right. The MAGA base turning — The younger MAGA voters turning against Israel in numbers,” Phillip said.

“I just want to be clear, because I think these are different things, right? There’s antisemitism, and then there is criticism of Israel,” she added.

National Review’s Noah Rothman claimed the Democratic Socialists of America were fomenting hatred against Jews.

“The Democratic Party is electing a lot of people who — to municipal offices, to state level offices, to organizational offices — a lot of whom identify with the DSA. And some of them, including this one woman in Brooklyn who’s now a DSA-elected official who says, ‘You should go check out Henry Ford’s ‘The International Jew,’ to a reporter and say, ‘Go read — go get your rabbi if you want to talk to me about this.’ This is disgusting stuff! And the Democratic Party needs to confront it, and Republicans do confront it!”

“I’m just saying, the antisemitism piece is one thing, but you can’t deny that this is part of the — this is a growing part of the political picture for Republicans,” Phillip said.

“It is a universal phenomenon and mania that is cresting across the country,” Rothman declared, causing Phillip to say, pointedly, “You refuse to disentangle criticism of Israel from antisemitism.”

“No, no, no, because what — we’re not describing ‘criticism.’ We’re not describing criticism of Israel when we’re saying that the ‘Zionist entity controls the banks,'” Rothman shot back.

“That’s not what I’m talking about!” Phillip argued.

The table then exploded with panelists shouting over each other.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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