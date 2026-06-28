President Donald Trump trashed New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman — one of the co-authors of a blockbuster new book about his second term in office.

In a Truth Social post early Sunday just after midnight, the president sounded off about the new book — Regime Change — which sold more than 150,000 copies on its first day.

“Based on a very quick and boring briefing concerning the Magot Hagerman book about me, it is mostly made up, Fake News, largely fiction, as have been most of the things she has written about me for so many years,” Trump wrote. “She is a third rate writer and intellect, who has made a first rate income because of your favorite President, ME. She was wrong about me on the Elections, although she knew I was going to win, BIG! She was wrong about me on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and she was wrong about me on just about everything else. But she continues to spew out garbage, and people continue to buy it.”

Trump also denied that Haberman and co-author Jonathan Swan obtained audio recordings from inside the Situation Room — which reportedly has been a concern of White House aides.

“And they don’t have the audio tapes that they imply they have,” Trump wrote. “Just another Margot Con Job! And Iran will never have a Nuclear Weapon!!”

Haberman and Swan, across numerous interviews promoting their book, have not commented on whether or not they have Situation Room tapes — which, if they did, would be a stunning leak from a highly-secured space. But Swan told MS Now on Monday, “it is notable that there haven’t been denials of very specific scenes inside the Situation Room, which include extensive dialogue.”

There have been dozens of splashy revelations from the book, which has been the talk of Washington for the past week.

——

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!