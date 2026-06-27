‘We F*cking Hate You!’ Liberal CA Lawmaker Heckled at San Fran Trans March

California State Senator Scott Wiener (D) was berated by several angry locals at the San Francisco Pride March on Friday, with one of the irate hecklers repeatedly pounding Wiener for his “policy on the genocide in Gaza.”

The wild scene was captured by X user Dimitry Yakoushkin, who posted the clip of the liberal lawmaker shambling away from Dolores Park while getting absolutely skewered by several rabid march attendees. It’s racked up more than 3 million views in less than a day.

“I think your policy on the genocide is terrible!” Yakoushkin shrieked. “I think you do not belong here!”

“We f*cking hate you!’ another heckler shouted in the background.

As Wiener walked away, two other people got in his mug, including a man who flipped the middle finger at Wiener and shouted at him.

“You’ve been terrible on Gaza! You do not belong here anymore Scott and it breaks my f*cking heart!” Yakoushkin continued to scream. “It breaks my heart that someone who wrote good legislation for queers is so f*cking terrible on Gaza!”

Scott Wiener showed up to the trans march and for the first time we kicked his ass out. It's sad because while he's written some good legislation for queers, hes ultimately a genocidal-supporting center right shill. Trigger warning: broken man walking away defeated. Vote Connie! pic.twitter.com/TXIB7omxde — Dimitry Yakoushkin (@decadimitry) June 27, 2026

More people then ran towards Wiener and badger him as he walked away, the video shows. One young guy with a mask and a keffiyeh yelped at Wiener while a woman in giant red boots filmed the wild moment. Wiener looked like he’d been beaten badly as he mutely left the march.

“Scott, say something! Redeem yourself!” Yakoushkin screeched some more. “Do something!”

Others in the background continued yelling at Wiener, calling him a “piece of sh*t” and a lowlife Zionist.

“You stopped being queer the moment you started supporting Israel!” the one heckler yelled.

The trans march abuse was head-scratching given Weiner posted a video earlier this year ripping Israel for committing a “genocide” in Gaza. Apparently that was not good enough to grant him access to the Trans March, though.

Wiener is currently running to replace Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in the House of Representatives.

Watch via the X clip above.

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