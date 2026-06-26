Trump Quips He’s ‘Very Disappointed’ He Wasn’t Mentioned in Declaration of Independence Alongside God

President Donald Trump said he’s “very disappointed” that he wasn’t mentioned in the Declaration of Independence, even as “our founders invoked the Creator four times,” during a Friday speech at the annual Faith and Freedom Coalition conference.

Trump was preceded by both House Speaker Mike Johnson and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at Friday’s event to a crowd of Republican lawmakers and conservative activists in Washington, D.C.

After promising that his administration “saved religious freedom in America” because “it was going down,” Trump said, “From the very beginning of our country, American greatness has been forged by people of faith.”

He continued:

The very first settlers who set foot upon this new world at Jamestown got off their ship, raised up a cross, and bowed down to the Lord in prayer. It was faith that strengthened the Minutemen who stood up at Lexington Green and Concord Bridge and Philadelphia. 250 years ago next week, our founders invoked the Creator four times in the Declaration of Independence. Four times. I wasn’t mentioned once. I’m very upset. Not once! Faith pushed the pioneers to journey west. Faith led Americans to abolish slavery, and faith built this country into the most exceptional nation in the history of the world. It was going very badly a couple of years ago, very badly, but it’s back really strong, but we have to be very careful because bad things are happening. I watch what’s happening and we’re gonna be discussing that in just a minute. Americans have always deeply believed in the promise of Christ’s words and the gospel of Matthew. “With God, all things are possible,” right? All things. That’s why as we prepare to enter the 250th year, last month, tens of thousands of patriots came together on our National Mall, and we officially rededicated America as “One Nation Under God,” and we’re not changing.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!