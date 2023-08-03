Trump Declares He Had a ‘Very Good Day’ Despite Being Arrested and Flying to ‘Filthy’ D.C.

Former President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that he had “a very good day,” despite being arrested and having to “fly to a filthy, dirty, falling apart, & very unsafe Washington, D.C.”

After Trump pleaded not guilty to charges related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, he wrote in an all-caps Truth Social post:

CONSIDERING THE FACT THAT I HAD TO FLY TO A FILTHY, DIRTY, FALLING APART, & VERY UNSAFE WASHINGTON, D.C., TODAY, & THAT I WAS THEN ARRESTED BY MY POLITICAL OPPONENT, WHO IS LOSING BADLY TO ME IN THE POLLS, CROOKED JOE BIDEN, IT WAS A VERY GOOD DAY!

Earlier on Thursday, Trump wrote on Truth Social:

I AM NOW GOING TO WASHINGTON, D.C., TO BE ARRESTED FOR HAVING CHALLENGED A CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN ELECTION. IT IS A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

He also warned, “Soon, in 2024, it will be our turn. MAGA!”

Trump pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights, and obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding in court on Thursday.

Shortly after his arraignment, Trump told reporters, “This is a sad day for America and it was also very sad driving through Washington, D.C., and seeing the filth and the decay and all of the broken buildings and walls and the graffiti. This is not the place that I left. It’s a very sad thing to see it.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com