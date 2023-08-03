‘It’s Not a Big Deal!’ Jesse Watters Claims Trump ‘Has Every Legal Right’ To Submit Slates of Fake Electors

Fox News’ Jesse Watters defended former President Donald Trump’s “legal right” to submit slates of fake electors to states following the 2020 election.

Watters made the comment and a few unfounded accusations on The Five, shortly after Trump pleaded not guilty in D.C. federal court to the four conspiracy and obstruction charges against him.

“Everybody has the right to be suspicious in this country,” Watters said, adding:

If you have a Covid election, where they blow out all of the signature requirements, and blow out all the deadlines, and then they blast out all these unsolicited ballots into the ecosystem with no chain of custody, you’re not suspicious? You have a right to be suspicious. And all these state legislators had no power to do anything about it. It was just done via judicial fiat. And then Zuckerberg lands, I think it was a half-a-billion layers over all these election volunteers, all over the state worker acti—these people were activists that were running this thing. So, if someone sends you an affidavit and says, “There’s monkey business in Detroit,” the president has every legal right to call the, you know, Michigan state legislature and say, “Can you guys look into this? Maybe you want to send an alternative slate of electors for me.”

“And, by the way, It’s not a big deal to send an alternative slate of electors. You know what they did when, like, what? A half dozen alternative electors came in? They had the real ones, then they got the alternative ones, and then they just threw the others ones in the trash. That’s it. It didn’t mean anything. It’s just an alternative elector. That’s it.”

Harold Ford, Jr. pushed back, saying, “No president has ever done that before.”

“Well, they did it in Hawaii in 1960. They had an alternative slate,” Watters countered. “It’s fine. It’s been done before. And the other thing is, like, why can’t you just ask Mike Pence to do that? Mike Pence said no.”

