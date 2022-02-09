Trump Draws a Line In the Sand: ‘Mitch McConnell Does Not Speak for the Republican Party’

Former President Donald Trump has continued his broadsides against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as the two Republicans battle for the heart, soul, and future of the GOP.

In a statement released by his Save America PAC, Trump flatly claimed that “Mitch McConnell does not speak for the Republican Party, and does not represent the views of the vast majority of its voters.”

This will come as a surprise to many elected Republicans serving in the United States Congress, the vast majority of whom will point to McConnell as being the most influential Republican on Capitol Hill. But the intra-party divide between Trump and McConnell has grown into an irreparable chasm that likely foretells more intra-party fights between pro-Trump surrogates and establishment Republicans.

McConnell has clearly signaled that he is ready to move on from Trump in recent statements that called out the RNC for censuring Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, as well as his full-throated support for the House Select Committee investigating the events of January 6.

Many House Republicans have tried to paint the committee investigation as a purely partisan endeavor, but McConnell’s support suggests he’s throwing in with Cheney, Kinzinger, Pelosi, and even the search for the truth of what happened before during, and after January 6th.

Read Trump’s full statement below:

Mitch McConnell does not speak for the Republican Party, and does not represent the views of the vast majority of its voters. He did nothing to fight for his constituents and stop the most fraudulent election in American history. And he does nothing to stop the lawless Biden Administration, the invasion of our Borders, rising Inflation, Unconstitutional mandates, the persecution of political opponents, fact finding on the incompentent Afghanistan withdrawal, the giving away our energy independence, etc., which is all because of the fraudulent election. Instead, he bails out the Radical Left and the RINOs. If Mitch would have fought for the election, like the Democrats would have if in the same position, we would not be discussing any of the above today, and our Country would be STRONG and PROUD instead of weak and embarrassed.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker, McConnell even mocked Trump’s insulting nickname for him “Old Crow,” calling it his favorite whiskey.

