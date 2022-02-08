McConnell Appears to Ridicule Republican National Committee Resolution Censuring Kinzinger and Cheney

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appeared to rebuke the Republican National Committee on Tuesday over its resolution that censored Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) for being on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju asked McConnell if it was “appropriate” for the RNC to censure “two sitting members of Congress” and call the Jan. 6 attack “legitimate political discourse.”

“It was a violent insurrection with the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next,” said McConnell, referring to Jan. 6. “That’s what it was.”

He continued, “With regard to the suggestion that the RNC should be in the business of picking and choosing Republicans who ought to be supported, traditionally the view of the national party committees is that we support all members of our party regardless of their positions on some issues.”

When asked if he has confidence in RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, McConnell said, “I do, but the issue is whether or not the RNC should be sort of singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority. That’s not the job of the RNC.”

Watch above.

