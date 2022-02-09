Mitch McConnell Mocks Trump’s ‘Old Crow’ Insult: ‘It’s My Favorite Bourbon’

Mitch McConnell laughed off Donald Trump’s insults and also dismissed the possibility that the former president will have him ousted as leader of the Senate Republicans.

McConnell gave an interview to the Washington Examiner as Trump continues to lob insults at him on a regular basis. McConnell has acknowledged President Joe Biden’s 2020 election and repeatedly denounced the storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump’s supporters, so Trump has taken to calling McConnell an “old crow” and criticizing his performance as Senate minority leader.

If the former president thought McConnell would be broken up about that, it appears not to have worked, for McConnell told the Examiner Trump’s “old crow” insult reminded him of former Speaker of the House and fellow Kentuckian Henry Clay.

“It’s my favorite bourbon,” McConnell said. David Drucker wrote that McConnell turned to a member of his staff during the interview to ask “Aren’t we using Old Crow as my moniker now? It was Henry Clay’s favorite bourbon.”

The conversation went on with McConnell being asked if he was worried about Trump leading a push to replace him next time the GOP chooses their Senate party leaders. McConnell was described as “almost dumbfounded by the question,” and eventually answered by asking Drucker if he ever found a Senate Republican who wants McConnell replaced.

Drucker wrote that “no Senate Republican has announced their support for deposing McConnell,” so McConnell took that point to say “that’s the answer to your question.” It is worth noting, however, that Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has gone on record to say he won’t back McConnell for the leadership position unless he can prove capable of having a “working relationship” with Trump, assuming he’s elected president again. It is also possible McConnell will draw the ire of the Republican National Committee now that he has denounced their censuring of Representatives Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

