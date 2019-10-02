Trump Eviscerates the Wrong Newspaper For Report on His Alligator Border Moat: ‘It Was a LIE!’

President Donald Trump attacked the wrong newspaper in a rant, Wednesday, spending several minutes criticizing the Washington Post over a book allegedly written by some of its writers, without realizing that they were actually from the New York Times.

“Last night my comms people came to me… My comms people came to me and they said, ‘Sir, there’s a book or something being written.’ It’s written by Washington Post people, so you know it’s inaccurate, you know it’s probably a fraud,” President Trump declared. “So, two reporters of the Washington… and they said President Trump started screaming, ranting, and raving that on the southern border… that I wanted a wall, but I wanted a moat. A moat, whatever that is. It’s not a word I use, but they used it. A moat. And in the moat, I wanted alligators and snakes, and I wanted the wall to be a fence, and I wanted it to be electrified, and I wanted sharp spikes at the top so if anyone gets it, it goes piercing through their skin, is somewhat the way they said it. Skin piercing spikes.”

“They came to me, the comms people. They came to me yesterday and they said, ‘Did you say this?’ I said, ‘Why are you asking that stupid question?'” the president continued. “I said, well, obviously it’s fake because almost everything the Washington Post does is fake. It’s a fake newspaper. It’s owned by a rich guy for the purposes of giving him power in Washington. Really, it’s a lobbyist. I call it the lobbyist Washington Post for Amazon, and he ought to be ashamed of himself because what they do to his reputation — I think maybe it’s probably no good anyway — but what they do to his reputation with the Washington Post is a disgrace.”

President Trump continued his rant, adding, “So these two reporters wrote this book and they said I want a moat with alligators, snakes, electrified fences so people get electrocuted if they so much as touch the fence, and spikes on top. Never said it. Never thought of it. I actually put something out on social media today. I said I’m tough on the border but I’m not that tough. Okay? It was a lie.”

“It was a total lie. It was corrupt reporting, okay? I don’t even use fake anymore. I call the fake news now corrupt news because fake isn’t tough enough, and I’m the one that came up with the term,” Trump concluded. “I’m very proud of it, but I think I’m going to switch it largely to corrupt news because the media in this country — not everybody, we have some great reporters, some great journalists — but much of it is corrupt. You have corrupt media in this country, and it truly is the enemy of the people.”

Following the rant, one of the mentioned book’s authors, Julie Davis, responded, “For the record, we work for the New York Times, although it’s always flattering to be lumped with the great Washington Post. Neither we nor the staff there are fake news or corrupt. [Michael D. Shear] and I stand by our reporting.”

Even Fox News’ Howard Kurtz called out the gaffe, posting on Twitter, “Trump is attacking Washington Post over story saying he considered moat with alligators at border, electrified fence, but it’s from a book written by 2 NY Times reporters.”

