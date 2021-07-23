Former President Donald Trump is disappointed with Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett for not standing by him over his charges of election fraud.

This is according to Washington Post’s Carol Leonnig, who revealed this bit of reporting during a Friday morning appearance on CNN’s New Day in promotion of I Alone Can Fix This, the Trump tell-all she co-wrote with Philip Rucker.

John Avlon brought up a recent CNN report that showed the Trump Department of Justices allegedly buried over 4,000 tips it received during the contentious nomination of Kavanaugh amid charges of sexual misconduct.

Avlon asked Leonnig, “What is your read on that particular chapter and this new information about the FBI passing on this information to the White House about a Supreme Court nominee, now justice?”

“It’s stunning,” she replied. “But one thing that we need to keep in mind as well, it’s amazing reporting, is the president was actively working with Mitch McConnell to make sure that that FBI investigation was limited, that it didn’t go any further because they didn’t need to want to know anything else. They needed this confirmation.”

She then pivoted to a conversation she and Rucker had with the former president in Mar-a-Lago regarding the Supreme Court justices he had appointed. “He’s disappointed with Kavanaugh,” she said, “He thought Kavanaugh should have been by his side and concluded that the election was rigged.”

“So, even though he did everything he could to stop information from coming out — any more bloopers, anymore more bad information, anymore more reports about women and Kavanaugh or beer and Kavanaugh — now he’s actually disappointed in this judge and disappointed in all the Supreme Court justices he appointed,” she continued. “They didn’t deliver for him, and that’s what he expected.”

“Real loyalty is overturning an election,” Avlon summed up.

Watch above via CNN.

