Jenna Ellis, a member of the infamous Trump legal team that blundered through a series of absurd attempts to overturn the 2020 election, accused the Republican National Committee of lying about the messy details those efforts.

The accusation centered on some reporting in Michael Wolff’s upcoming book about the end days of the Donald Trump presidency, and a clash between Rudy Giuliani and a lawyer for the RNC. Ellis, Wolff reported, was at dinner with Giuliani when she received an email from RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer questioning the fight to overturn the election. When Ellis showed the email to Giuliani, he reportedly called Riemer in a rage.

Wolff reported:

The mayor, sitting in the restaurant but in full battle mode (and with a few drinks in him), damn well got Riemer himself on the phone: ‘Who the f— do you you think you are? How can you be going against the president? … You need to resign and resign tonight … because you are going to get fired.’

The anecdote from Wolff’s book was first reported by Business Insider. When reached for comment, the RNC issued a denial.

“As is typical with most things Michael Wolff writes, this story is simply false,” the statement said. “The RNC legal team fought tooth and nail on election integrity efforts for the entirety of 2020, and that continues today,” a spokesperson told Insider.

That denial prompted a rebuke from Ellis. “This report is true @GOPChairwoman, and you know I have the receipts,” she wrote on Twitter, tagging RNC chair Ronna McDaniel. “Why is the RNC lying and saying it’s false?”

This report is true @GOPChairwoman, and you know I have the receipts. Why is the RNC lying and saying it’s false?https://t.co/Fn5fcyt8ln — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 11, 2021

McDaniel apparently blocked Ellis on Twitter after the broadside, and Ellis responded by calling for her ouster from the RNC.

Update. I guess she doesn’t want to be confronted about the RNC lying.#RonnaMustGo https://t.co/lUZUKpuXpN pic.twitter.com/qHdloHUriQ — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 11, 2021

