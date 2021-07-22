WATCH: Clearly Frustrated Alabama Gov. Says ‘It’s Time to Start Blaming the Unvaccinated Folks’ as Covid Cases Rise in Her State

A clearly frustrated Gov. Kay Ivey (R-AL) told reporters that it was “time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks” as Covid-19 cases were rising in her state, and vaccination rates were lagging behind.

Ivey was attending an event for Landing, a Birmingham-based company that runs a nationwide network of furnished apartments, when she was questioned by local media about Alabama’s pandemic response. The local CBS affiliate, CBS42, covered the governor’s remarks.

“Let’s be crystal clear about this issue,” said Ivey. “The new cases of Covid are because of unvaccinated folks. Almost 100% of the new hospitalizations are with unvaccinated folks. And the deaths are certainly occurring with the unvaccinated folks. These folks are choosing a horrible lifestyle of self-inflicted pain.”

When asked how the state government could increase Alabama’s vaccination rate, Ivey replied with a blunt, “I don’t know, you tell me.”

“Folks are supposed to have common sense,” she continued. “But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the vaccinated folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down. I’ve done all I know how to do. I can encourage you to do something but I can’t make you take care of yourself.”

Watch the video above, via CBS42-Birmingham.

