Trump Gets Roasted for Totally Butchering Pronunciation of Yosemite (VIDEO)

By Leia IdlibyAug 4th, 2020, 12:41 pm

President Donald Trump butchered the pronunciation of “Yosemite” while signing the Great American Outdoors Act so badly on Tuesday that the word is now trending number three on Twitter.

Many roasted the president for his gaffe and made fun of him for not knowing how to pronounce the famous national park, even after 74 years living in the U.S. — pointing out that it sounds like he’s addressing a group of Semites.

“We want every American child to have access to pristine outdoor spaces. When young Americans experience the breathtaking beauty of the Grand Canyon. When their eyes widen in amazement as Old Faithful bursts into the sky. When they gaze upon yo-semites, yo-semites’ towering sequoias,” Trump said, completely blundering the pronunciation.

Twitter was quick to roast the president’s mistake:

Watch above, via CBS News.

