President Donald Trump butchered the pronunciation of “Yosemite” while signing the Great American Outdoors Act so badly on Tuesday that the word is now trending number three on Twitter.

Many roasted the president for his gaffe and made fun of him for not knowing how to pronounce the famous national park, even after 74 years living in the U.S. — pointing out that it sounds like he’s addressing a group of Semites.

“We want every American child to have access to pristine outdoor spaces. When young Americans experience the breathtaking beauty of the Grand Canyon. When their eyes widen in amazement as Old Faithful bursts into the sky. When they gaze upon yo-semites, yo-semites’ towering sequoias,” Trump said, completely blundering the pronunciation.

Twitter was quick to roast the president’s mistake:

Coming soon: Executive order declaring this to be the proper pronunciation of Yosemite https://t.co/UCal6fKq7c — Fiddler (@cFidd) August 4, 2020

I look forward to the White House briefing where linguistic experts are rolled out to explain how, for generations, we’ve all been pronouncing “Yosemite” wrong. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) August 4, 2020

Seems weird that Trump can pronounce Sequioas but not Yosemite. — Lisa Goldman (@lisang) August 4, 2020

He thinks Yosemite is a Jewish park. Yo-Semites, where are my Semites? The majority of Semites are voting for @JoeBiden, bruh. #JewsForBiden https://t.co/KdnoqgbS4h — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) August 4, 2020

The president of the United States has never heard of Yosemite. I can’t stop thinking about that. — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) August 4, 2020

He’s an anti-Yosemite. — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 4, 2020

I’ll never forget the white — sorry, Semites — Christmas I spent at Yosemite. https://t.co/SQoIgs47BA — Tim Ball (@tball) August 4, 2020

How is it even possible to live in the United States for 74 years and not know how to pronounce Yosemite? — Andrew Couts (@AndrewCouts) August 4, 2020

We all laugh, but just remember: if Biden had said this, the Trump campaign would have already cut attack ads on it and Fox News would have devoted a day’s coverage to Biden’s gaffe/dementia etc on Yosemite. The Dems could do far more to weaponize Trump’s sheer ignorance tbh. https://t.co/z9a4bPUPSy — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 4, 2020

Aw, the moron who can’t read sounds like he’s giving a shout out to his fellow anti-Semites #Yosemite https://t.co/dFq5olRfLu — Tara Dublin Doesn’t Want You to Get Sick 😷 (@taradublinrocks) August 4, 2020

And here’s Obama at Yosemite in June 2016 Happy Birthday, Mr. President https://t.co/vqGfDFQQ7e pic.twitter.com/1ePmdIvfmf — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) August 4, 2020

Yes, Republicans lit their party on fire in service to a guy who doesn’t know how to pronounce Yosemite. — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) August 4, 2020

I think he’s trying to say, “Yosemite’s”, but someone forgot to type it phonetically for him, so… Yo Semites, it is. What a fucking idiot. #25thAmendmentNow pic.twitter.com/pywWGbZEax — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 4, 2020

People really be out there trying to ding Biden’s mental acuity when their guy has a four-car pileup trying to get through the word “Yosemite.” pic.twitter.com/Zbw821oTRV — Zaki Hasan (@zakiscorner) August 4, 2020

Watch above, via CBS News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]