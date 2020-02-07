comScore

Trump Hopes ‘Warm Weather’ Will Weaken Coronavirus After Talking to Chinese President Xi

By Colby HallFeb 7th, 2020, 7:05 am
President Donald Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping early Friday morning, who he mightily praised afterward to his millions of Twitter followers.  Trump and Xi have been engaging in trade talks for years now, and Trump has consistently flattered the Chinese leader and this was no different. But his comment about how the coronavirus may grow or abate due to weather patterns may raise some eyebrows.

Trump lauded Xi by describing him as “strong, sharp and powerfully focused on leading the counterattack on the Coronavirus.”

But in the second part of the two-tweet thread, Trump suggested that Xi will be successful in fighting the virus that is now being called a pandemic, because it will get weaker as the weather starts to warm:

Trump’s hope that the virus would weaken due to warm weather, got the following reaction from White House reporter Andrew Feinberg:

