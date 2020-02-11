comScore

Trump Mocks Bloomberg for Having a Bad Night in New Hampshire, a State Bloomberg Is Not on the Ballot In

By Ken MeyerFeb 11th, 2020, 10:38 pm

President Donald Trump tried to swipe at Michael Bloomberg over the New Hampshire Democratic primary results, though his jab has drawn mockery because of what it revealed about Trump’s understanding of the primary (or lack thereof).

“A very bad night for Mini Mike!” Trump proclaimed after attacking his Democratic competitors, mocking those who dropped out on Tuesday night, and saying they have “very low political I.Q.” This comes hours after Trump attacked Bloomberg over his resurfaced stop and frisk remarks, just to delete his tweet later.

What Trump may or may not have known though, is that Bloomberg wasn’t even on the ballot for the New Hampshire primary. As such, there were plenty of people on Twitter who were happy to inform him of the error.

Beyond that, people have also started commenting on how Trump has been obsessively attacking Bloomberg lately:

