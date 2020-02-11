President Donald Trump tried to swipe at Michael Bloomberg over the New Hampshire Democratic primary results, though his jab has drawn mockery because of what it revealed about Trump’s understanding of the primary (or lack thereof).

“A very bad night for Mini Mike!” Trump proclaimed after attacking his Democratic competitors, mocking those who dropped out on Tuesday night, and saying they have “very low political I.Q.” This comes hours after Trump attacked Bloomberg over his resurfaced stop and frisk remarks, just to delete his tweet later.

A lot of Democrat dropouts tonight, very low political I.Q. https://t.co/1fZmJOifLo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

A very bad night for Mini Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

What Trump may or may not have known though, is that Bloomberg wasn’t even on the ballot for the New Hampshire primary. As such, there were plenty of people on Twitter who were happy to inform him of the error.

Mike Bloomberg was not on the ballot in NH https://t.co/DZRL3UEW95 — Jordyn Phelps (@JordynPhelps) February 12, 2020

Something Bloomberg & I have in common: We weren't on the ballot in N.H. https://t.co/KrsvE6DOx2 — Al Weaver (@alweaver22) February 12, 2020

Bloomberg is not on the ballot in New Hampshire. https://t.co/5HapQfBd8i — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) February 12, 2020

Are you really this stupid? You can't have a bad night when you're not on the ballot. https://t.co/iaeqW8b3Nr — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) February 12, 2020

Beyond that, people have also started commenting on how Trump has been obsessively attacking Bloomberg lately:

Bloomberg is 30x richer than Trump but he's paying $0 to live in his head. https://t.co/tygjEaGEr4 — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) February 12, 2020

The president’s obsession with Bloomberg is chronic. https://t.co/YbeX7KAgqN — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) February 12, 2020

Forget being presidential, or thinking strategically. Just as straight up punditry this is a terrible take https://t.co/JrOmpratSQ — David Freedlander (@freedlander) February 12, 2020

Trump seems weirdly obsessed with Bloomberg. The ex-mayor isn't even on the ballot in New Hampshire (he's only registered for primaries on Super Tuesday and beyond). https://t.co/FoFPS2tPMT — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) February 12, 2020

Wonder how long it will be until Trump starts hitting up a foreign leader for dirt on Bloomberg https://t.co/aRUXc2NFLr — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 12, 2020

