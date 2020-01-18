President Donald Trump mocked a proposal to prevent flooding damage in New York City by building a sea wall, saying residents will “just have to get your mops & buckets ready!”

“A massive 200 Billion Dollar Sea Wall, built around New York to protect it from rare storms, is a costly, foolish & environmentally unfriendly idea that, when needed, probably won’t work anyway,” Trump claimed Saturday. “It will also look terrible. Sorry, you’ll just have to get your mops & buckets ready!”

A massive 200 Billion Dollar Sea Wall, built around New York to protect it from rare storms, is a costly, foolish & environmentally unfriendly idea that, when needed, probably won’t work anyway. It will also look terrible. Sorry, you’ll just have to get your mops & buckets ready! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2020



It was not immediately clear what prompted Trump to bash the proposed sea wall plan, though The New York Times published a piece on Friday taking a look at a proposal for a sea wall to help mitigate damage to the city from more frequent storms.

The sea wall is one of multiple proposals from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers meant to “help local communities better understand changing flood risks associated with climate change.”

The New York Times notes the Corps has estimated the wall would cost $119 billion – not $200 billion as Trump wrongly claimed – and would take 25 years to build.

Additionally in 2016, Trump applied to build a sea wall at his Ireland golf resort – pointing to erosion risk exacerbated by “global warming and its effects.”

