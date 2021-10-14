Trump Plays ‘I’m Rubber, You’re Glue’ With 1/6 Committee: ‘They Should Hold Themselves in Criminal Contempt’

Former President Donald Trump tried the “I’m rubber, you’re glue” argument with the January 6 select committee on Thursday.

The committee is planning to charge Steve Bannon with criminal contempt for defying their subpoena.

Chairman Bennie Thompson and other members of the committee have said this is a step they’re willing to take if people do not cooperate.

Trump himself put out a statement decrying the “January 6th Unselect Committee composed of Radical Left Democrats and a few horrible RINO Republicans.”

He grumbled that they’re “looking to hold people in criminal contempt for things relative to the Protest,” when, he declared, “they should hold themselves in criminal contempt.”

He provided a list of reasons why, from the big lie about the election to the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal to the economic crisis.

“They are using prosecutors and prosecutions to destroy more than half of this Country and the people are not going to stand for it!” Trump concluded.

On Wednesday Trump put out a not-so-veiled threat that Republicans won’t vote in 2022 or 2024 if the GOP does not address his false claims of election fraud.

