President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate himself and attack his political opponents Tuesday, the morning after protests across the country over the killing of George Floyd.

Trump kicked off by claiming “D.C. had no problems last night,” due to “Domination,” before thanking himself in the third person.

D.C. had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you President Trump!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

This tweet comes a day after Trump berated state governors in a conference call demanding that they “dominate” protesters, and then blasted rioters in an incendiary White House address. As Trump spoke, D.C. police forcefully dispersed peaceful protesters who were assembled outside the White House. Then, the president walked to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo-op.

Trump moved on to attack New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over destructive protests in New York, while also mocking CNN host Chris Cuomo for his ratings.

“Yesterday was a bad day for the Cuomo Brothers,” Trump wrote. “New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum. The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard. NYC was ripped to pieces. Likewise, Fredo’s ratings are down 50%!”

Yesterday was a bad day for the Cuomo Brothers. New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum. The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard. NYC was ripped to pieces. Likewise, Fredo’s ratings are down 50%! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

UPDATE – CNN has responded.

Surely you have more important issues than TV ratings to address. But since you’ve made it a priority, we’ll correct the record. @ChrisCuomo has had his highest ratings in history for the past two months. #factsfirst — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump has continued to attack New York’s state government by invoking the criticism for how Cuomo has handled coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes.

NYC, CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast! Don’t make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

