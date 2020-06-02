comScore

Trump Responds to Looting in New York By Attacking Governor Cuomo and Mocking Chris Cuomo’s Ratings

By Ken MeyerJun 2nd, 2020, 10:37 am

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate himself and attack his political opponents Tuesday, the morning after protests across the country over the killing of George Floyd.

Trump kicked off by claiming “D.C. had no problems last night,” due to “Domination,” before thanking himself in the third person.

This tweet comes a day after Trump berated state governors in a conference call demanding that they “dominate” protesters, and then blasted rioters in an incendiary White House address. As Trump spoke, D.C. police forcefully dispersed peaceful protesters who were assembled outside the White House. Then, the president walked to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo-op.

Trump moved on to attack New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over destructive protests in New York, while also mocking CNN host Chris Cuomo for his ratings.

“Yesterday was a bad day for the Cuomo Brothers,” Trump wrote. “New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum. The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard. NYC was ripped to pieces. Likewise, Fredo’s ratings are down 50%!”

UPDATE – CNN has responded.

Meanwhile, Trump has continued to attack New York’s state government by invoking the criticism for how Cuomo has handled coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes.

