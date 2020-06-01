President Donald Trump announced plans to crack down on “riots and lawlessness” in his brief Rose Garden address Monday night.

The president began by talking about the horrific killing of George Floyd and said “he will not have died in vain” before denouncing how peaceful protesters have been “drowned out by an angry mob.”

“These are not acts of peaceful protest, these are acts of domestic terror,” he announced as he said he’ll be taking action to “stop the violence and restore safety and security in America.”

Trump said he’s going to mobilize “all available federal resources” to stop the rioting and loting and reiterated what he said to governors about “dominating” the streets.

He also announced “swift and decisive action” for Washington D.C., saying tonight’s curfew will be “strictly enforced” and adding, “I want the organizers of this terror to be on notice that you will face severe criminal penalties and lengthy sentences.”

Trump spoke as protesters gathered outside the White House earlier this evening. Networks captured scenes of police firing tear gas and showed the split screen as he spoke.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

