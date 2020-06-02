Seth Rogen cursed at fans who didn’t agree with his support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Monday, telling several to “f*ck off” in the comment section of his Instagram.

The actor posted an image with the statement “Black Lives Matter” to his 8 million Instagram followers on Monday, and urged his fans to unfollow him if they found his post “remotely controversial”:

Some of Rogen’s fans and followers took issue with the statement, responding with the phrase “All Lives Matter” in protest to his post.

The comedian told almost all of them to “f*ck off” or to “shut the f*ck up.” He told another follower to,”Eat sh*t and f*ck you.”

“You don’t deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my sh*t,” said in response to someone who commented, “Why do all these brutality videos only show the end? they don’t show WTF these people where [sic] doing to get in trouble in the first place.”

Instagram account Comments By Celebs posted a compilation of his replies:

