Former President Donald Trump made a curious decision to amplify a tweet that doesn’t look very good for him with the investigation into his actions in Georgia during the 2020 election.

On Saturday, Trump — via his Truth Social platform — shared a tweet from Politico’s Kyle Cheney, which came from a thread on the release of limited excerpts from the Fulton County special grand jury report. The grand jury is investigating whether Trump and his allies illegally attempted to overturn his electoral loss in Georgia during the 2020 election.

Even though Trump has ceaselessly pushed the unsubstantiated claim that the election was “stolen” from him through massive electoral corruption, he chose to flag Cheney’s tweet which noted “there was no widespread fraud in Georgia.”

“There’s very little here,” Cheney wrote in his tweet. “The special grand jury heard from 75 witnesses and concluded there was no widespread fraud in Georgia. The special grand jury believes one or more witnesses perjured themselves. That’s it.”

Here’s Cheney’s actual tweet, with the portions of the report he was referring to:

There's very little here. The special grand jury heard from 75 witnesses and concluded there was no widespread fraud in Georgia. The special grand jury believes one or more witnesses perjured themselves. That's it.https://t.co/DqwHxmcKzb pic.twitter.com/IoomFmDfYd — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 16, 2023

While Cheney acknowledges in his thread that much of the report remains sealed, he spotlighted a portion noting that “The Grand Jury heard extensive testimony on the subject of alleged election fraud from poll workers, investigators, technical experts, and State of Georgia employees and officials, as well as from persons still claiming that such fraud took place. We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election.”

Cheney also noted the jury’s concern that some witnesses might have lied under oath during their testimony, and they recommended charges be filed. Trump seems to think the excerpts represent a “total exoneration” for him though, based on his reactions to the partial report.

