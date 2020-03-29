President Donald Trump drew massive online outrage bragging about his TV ratings and complaining about the media while the coronavirus continues to devastate the country.

After Trump released a tweetstorm whining about “the Lamestream media” on Sunday, he started quote-tweeting a New York Times article on the high levels of viewership the White House has received for their coronavirus press briefings. During these tweets, Trump decided to omit the parts where Michael Grynbaum wrote that journalists and health experts are worried about the “dangerous” misinformation Trump has peddled in these briefings.

…On Monday, nearly 12.2 million people watched Mr. Trump’s briefing on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, according to Nielsen — ‘Monday Night Football’ numbers. Millions more are watching on ABC, CBS, NBC and online streaming sites, and the audience is expanding. On Monday, Fox News… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

…The CBS News poll said 13 percent of Republicans trusted the news media for information about the virus.” Michael M. Grynbaum @NYTimes — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

As of this writing, Trump’s latest tweet is about how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must pay for their own security if they come to live in the United States.

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

As Trump tweeted about his ratings and his media gripes, more than 2,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, there are over 100,000 other cases in the United States, and the health crisis continues to ravage the planet. As such, political followers were furious to see Trump using his time to tweet about his personal issues while the country deals with ongoing peril.

Dr. Fauci told me today that the coronavirus could kill anywhere from 100,000 to 200,000 Americans, and infect millions more. Americans. The president is tweeting about TV ratings for press conferences. https://t.co/bxGaBsOww9 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 29, 2020

Americans are dying, and the president is bragging about his TV ratings from the crisis that's killing them. https://t.co/GU6LtjVIK9 — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) March 29, 2020

We are in the worst pandemic most of us will ever see in our lifetimes, and the president is tweeting about…. ..Meghan and Harry. https://t.co/DRdPDipoq8 — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) March 29, 2020

He's tweeting this during a pandemic, in which he should be trying to save our lives. Tell me again, Trumpers, that this guy isn't a total sociopath. We warned you. https://t.co/RKpQcveKSM — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 29, 2020

People are dying all over the world and the US president is concerned about… his ratings https://t.co/z2hKPBs2TQ — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) March 29, 2020

what part of “Donald Trump is President” doesn’t answer this question for u https://t.co/oePxbF0xmW — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) March 29, 2020

Literally the shittiest possible person to be in charge right now https://t.co/de5IGYYvGq — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 29, 2020

Trump in his purest form, tweeting about TV ratings during a pandemic. https://t.co/jTPrwKULG5 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 29, 2020

He's comparing his press briefings about coronavirus to The Bachelor. People aren't watching for entertainment, they're watching more and more because people are getting sick and dying, and he thinks it's a sign of his popularity. https://t.co/vqd40ElQAL — David Pakman (@dpakman) March 29, 2020

Here are some other numbers for you to consider, @RealDonaldTrump:

– 132,637 Americans are infected with #Covid19

– More than 2,000 Americans have died

– 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment this month

– More than 100 million Americans are under lockdown https://t.co/CBjocLCvnd — Matt Bradley (@MattMcBradley) March 29, 2020

This is what you are to him, Americans. An audience. Not his constituents. Not the people who hired him. Not even humans. You're boxes in a spreadsheet of his Neilsen ratings. https://t.co/3cBSlS02Lb — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 29, 2020

The USA has over 2,000 coronavirus deaths. The first 1,000 deaths took a full month. The next 1,000 deaths took just 48 hours. Dr. Fauci just said he expects between 100-200k deaths in the US. And Trump is spending his time today tweeting about how great his TV ratings are. https://t.co/HrMrjnmszc — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 29, 2020

People stop to look at really bad highway accidents too. https://t.co/gLOzpQ4Zeu — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 29, 2020

