Trump Shredded for Boasting Superior Ratings to The Bachelor As Coronavirus Crisis Continues: ‘People Are Dying’

By Ken MeyerMar 29th, 2020, 3:31 pm

Trump Announces Europe Travel Ban over Coronavirus

President Donald Trump drew massive online outrage bragging about his TV ratings and complaining about the media while the coronavirus continues to devastate the country.

After Trump released a tweetstorm whining about “the Lamestream media” on Sunday, he started quote-tweeting a New York Times article on the high levels of viewership the White House has received for their coronavirus press briefings. During these tweets, Trump decided to omit the parts where Michael Grynbaum wrote that journalists and health experts are worried about the “dangerous” misinformation Trump has peddled in these briefings.

As of this writing, Trump’s latest tweet is about how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must pay for their own security if they come to live in the United States.

As Trump tweeted about his ratings and his media gripes, more than 2,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, there are over 100,000 other cases in the United States, and the health crisis continues to ravage the planet. As such, political followers were furious to see Trump using his time to tweet about his personal issues while the country deals with ongoing peril.

