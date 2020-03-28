The death toll in the United States from COVID-19 has passed 2,000, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer reported Saturday evening.

“We’ve just reached a tragic new threshold here in the United States,” said Blitzer, announcing that more than 2,000 people in the United States had died from the coronavirus.

“That means the death toll has doubled in a little over two days, three days.”

The total number of confirmed cases in the U.S. is now more than 117,000 — a number that is likely far short of the true total, as access to coronavirus tests is still limited in many areas.

Globally, there are more than 660,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 30,000 deaths.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]