As the coronavirus crisis continues to unfold, President Donald Trump took time on Sunday to go on a new tweetstorm against the media coverage on his administration’s pandemic response.

“The Lamestream Media wants us to fail. That will NEVER happen!” Trump said. “Polls are showing tremendous disapproval of Lamestream Media coverage of the Virus crisis. The Fake News just hasn’t figured that out yet!”

Trump finished by reminding everyone the White House will hold another press conference, but he worked in another jab about how “the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY” over the viewership his briefings have seen.

Because the “Ratings” of my News Conferences etc. are so high, “Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers” according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY. “Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him.” said one lunatic. See you at 5:00 P.M.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

It seems Trump was referring to New York Times’ recent coverage on how high the White House’s briefing ratings have been while people are isolating themselves at home and watching the government’s reaction to the pandemic. However, the piece also explores the internal debates among news outlets on whether to air these briefings live, due to the false and misleading information Trump has pushed on the coronavirus.

