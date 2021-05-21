Trump Takes a Hatchet to ‘Weak Republican Leadership’ in Wild OAN Interview: ‘McConnell is Hopeless’

Despite the fact that they have done his bidding in recent days by spearheading opposition to the bipartisan 1/6 commission, former President Donald Trump seems to have little use for current Republican leadership in Congress — particularly Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

In an off-the-wall interview on OAN which aired Thursday night, the former president bashed what he deems to be “weak Republican leadership” on Capitol Hill.

“I’m watching the negotiation — which is a one-way negotiation in Congress,” Trump said. “They get whatever they want approved. McConnell is hopeless, and he can’t stop anything.”

OAN’s Chanel Rion set the former president up to go after the Kentucky senator even more.

“Is there any real difference between Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, from your experience?” Rion asked.

Trump vaguely replied, “I’d rather not say, but there certainly is.”

Then he expanded to argue that if the roles were reversed, Schumer would have indulged Trump’s false claims of a stolen election by not accepting the results.

“I’ll tell you this, if Chuck Schumer were there on the day of the vote counting, he would have said there’s no way we’re going to approve this,” Trump said. “He actually would say that four years ago, right? Four years ago, they stood up and nobody complained about it. When our people stand up, they get scolded, and they immediately fold — Mitch McConnell as an example.

“But Chuck Schumer never would have accepted the result of that election. Never would have accepted. They would have been out in the streets. They would have been marching. And Mitch McConnell says, ‘Well, we have to get down to business now. And you know what the business was. [President Joe] Biden signed 17 executive orders. in virtually his first day, and every one of them was a disaster for our country. So we need much sharper, much tougher leadership.”

Watch above, via OAN.

