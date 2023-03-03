Trump Calls For Building Ten New ‘Freedom Cities,’ Flying Cars and Baby Bonuses in Bizarre Campaign Ad

Former President Donald Trump unveiled exciting plans for what he hopes to be his second term in the White House, listing some new objectives that are unfamiliar to most American voters.

His plans included building TEN new “freedom cities” out of unused U.S.-owned land, developing flying cars, and giving “baby bonuses” to help start a second baby boom. Yup, these are real platforms put forth by the presumptive Republican presidential candidate.

Trump put the three-minute video on Rumble and then shared it on Truth Social: “It is time to start talking about GREATNESS for our Country again!” and #AGENDA47.

“Past generations of Americans pursued big dreams and daring projects that once seemed absolutely impossible. They pushed across an unsettled continent and built new cities in the wild frontier,” Trump said. “They transformed American life with the interstate highway system. Magnificent. It was, and they launched a vast network of satellites into orbit all around the Earth. But today, our country has lost its boldness. Under my leadership, we will get it back in a very big way.”

“Almost one-third of the landmass of the United States is owned by the federal government with just a very, very small portion of that land,” he continued, “Just a fraction. One-half of 1%.”

“We should hold a contest to charter up to ten new cities and award them to the best proposals for development,” he continued. “In other words, we’ll actually build new cities in our country again. These freedom cities will reopen the frontier, reignite the American imagination, and give hundreds of thousands of young people and other people, all hardworking families, a new shot at homeownership.”

“Dozens of major companies in the United States and China are racing to develop vertical takeoff and landing vehicles for families and individuals,” Trump continued with a pivot to flying cars,. “Just as the United States led the automotive revolution in the last century. I want to ensure that America, not China, leads this revolution in air mobility. These breakthroughs can transform commerce, bring a giant infusion of wealth into rural America, and connect families and our country in new ways.”

“We will also have a major initiative on lowering the cost of living with a special focus on lowering the cost of a new car and lowering the cost to build a single-family home,” he said. “And there will be beautiful homes.”

“And I will ask Congress to support baby bonuses for young parents to help launch a new baby boom,” addressing a hotly debated topic of … baby shortage? I guess we need more workers to pay for future social security and medicare!”

Watch above via Donald Trump on Rumble.

