WATCH: Don Jr., Nikki Haley, and Other Stars Draw Paltry Crowds at CPAC

It’s been a rough 2023 for the Conservative Political Action Conference, which was plagued by scandal well before it even started.

In January, the chairman of the American Conservative Union (CPAC’s parent organization), Matt Schlapp was accused of groping a staffer for Herschel Walker‘s campaign. Then as this weekend’s conference approached, it became clear that a number of heavyweights, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), were going to sit it out, perhaps signaling that it was no longer the pivotal political conclave it once was. Fox News has also distanced itself from the event, according to reports.

Now, with the conference underway, it appears that attendance has suffered as a result of all the negative press and lack of key sponsors — like Fox News streaming service Fox Nation.

Journalists on the convention floor report that the crowds for most speakers are meager. The political action committee backing Donald Trump’s bid for the presidency tried to use this to its advantage, making light of the number of people who showed up to hear his competitor and former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, speaking on Friday.

Very empty room for Nikki Haley’s speech at CPAC. pic.twitter.com/ASvznNseJ7 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) March 3, 2023

But the turnout for his son, Donald Trump Jr.’s speech was equally unimpressive.

The turnout for Don Jr. His speech so far has mostly been complaining about how his tech startups failure and bad jokes about disabled people bagging groceries. pic.twitter.com/AJ0xLr6rdh — Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 3, 2023

As were the crowds for Sens. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) tag-team effort and other addresses on Thursday. According to MSNBC’s Vaughn Hillyard, there’s been “more of a sparse crowd” there than in years past. Hillyard also reported that the composition of the attendees of CPAC 2023 were, by a large majority, superfans of Trump.

Also if you haven’t bought your ticket yet … well, no rush on that, either. pic.twitter.com/A4CahJPQEv — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) March 2, 2023

The paltry crowd sizes for speakers, including Mike Pompeo, are being mocked on social media, but it appears that they might just be attributable to a general lack of enthusiasm for the conference, rather than the individual politicos attending.

dire showing for Mike Pompeo's campaign speech at CPAC. every time I try estimate crowd size i get yelled at so I'll let the images speak for themselves. there's more people in the press box than an entire massive bloc of seats the back. pic.twitter.com/bcypqMhJf3 — tom mckay (@thetomzone) March 3, 2023

Energy for Haley and Pompeo speeches was pretty low; a reporter asked me “was that what it was like when Jeb was here?” More than just not filling the room, many lines being tested out that didn’t land. pic.twitter.com/xRm0tWkzyE — David Weigel (@daveweigel) March 3, 2023

