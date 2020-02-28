Trump Polls Rally Audience on Which Democrat Would Be Easiest to Beat in November

President Donald Trump went on a tear against the Democratic field at his South Carolina rally tonight, literally polling his audience on which of them would be easiest to beat in November.

He messed around a bit prior to taking the informal poll, musing about whether it would be legal for him to encourage his supporters to vote for the winner in the primary tomorrow.

The poll didn’t include most of the candidates, like Tom Steyer (“because he’s a loser”), “Mini Mike” Bloomberg, and Elizabeth Warren — so basically Trump asked the audience whether it would be easier for him to beat “Crazy Bernie” or “Sleepy Joe.”

Trump polled the audience and heard more cheering for Sanders as the better opponent.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

