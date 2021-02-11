The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump continues Thursday in the Senate, as the House impeachment managers wrap up their arguments.

The House managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), began bringing their case on Wednesday. The centerpiece was harrowing new footage from Capitol security cameras — showing just how close certain lawmakers came to encountering the violent mob. In one shocking clip, heroic Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman rushed Sen. Mitt Romney to safety seconds before the rioters arrived.

Still, 17 Republican senators are needed for a conviction. Some, like Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), seem as though they are leaning in that direction.

“The evidence that was presented thus far is pretty damning,” Murkowski said Wednesday. She added, “I don’t see how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency.”

Others, however, seem to be less moved by what they have heard so far.

“The not-guilty vote is growing after today,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Sean Hannity. “I think most Republicans found the presentation by the House managers offensive and absurd.”

The day’s proceedings are set to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET. Watch above, via CSPAN.

