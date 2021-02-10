Senator Lindsey Graham told Sean Hannity Wednesday night that “the not-guilty vote is growing” within the GOP after the day’s proceedings in the Donald Trump impeachment trial.

Senators were overwhelmingly stunned by the footage House impeachment managers showed from the trial. It’s doubtful at this point any minds were changed by the presentation, but some notable Republican senators said the footage of the mob was horrific and hard to watch.

Hannity repeatedly railed against the Democrats’ argument and called the trial “devoid of facts” and “any compelling evidence.”

He then brought on Graham and asked him about past heated rhetoric from Democrats, and Graham responded by saying, “I hope the defense team is watching your show.”

“The not-guilty vote is growing after today. I think most Republicans found the presentation by the House managers offensive and absurd,” Graham continued.

He and Hannity also embraced the argument — an argument addressed by the House managers earlier — that “if there’s pre-planning, there’s no incitement.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

