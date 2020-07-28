President Donald Trump brought a sudden end to Tuesday’s White House press briefing as he was being confronted on retweeting a coronavirus conspiracy theorist.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Trump about promoting the video showing Dr. Stella Immanuel claim there is a cure for Covid-19.

“The woman you said was a ‘great doctor’ in that video that you retweeted last night said that ‘masks don’t work’ and ‘there is a cure for Covid-19′ — both of which health experts say is not true,” Collins said. “She’s also made videos saying that doctors make medicine using DNA from aliens, and that they’re trying to create a vaccine to make you immune from becoming religious.

Trump interjected.

“Maybe it’s the same, maybe it’s not,” Trump said. “But I can tell you this: She was on air along with many other doctors. They were big fans of hydroxychloroquine. And I thought she was very impressive in the sense that — from where she came, I don’t know which country she comes from — but she says she’s had tremendous success with hundreds of different patients. And I thought her voice was an important voice, but I know nothing about her.”

Trump called on CBS’ Paula Reid for the next question, but Collins wanted to follow up.

“Real quick,” Collins said. “Last week, you said masks—”

But Trump cut Collins off and made a mad dash for the exit.

“Okay, thank you very much everybody,” he said. “Thank you.”

Several reporters shouted after the president as he abruptly left the room — including Reid, who alluded to a comment Trump made last week when he said he’s more criticized for retweets than for tweets that he composes himself.

“You said your retweets get you in trouble,” Reid said. “Don’t you think you should vet them?”

