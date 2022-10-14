Former President Donald Trump turned to a curious media ally Friday morning to defend himself from the January 6th committee hearing, and in particular, their unanimous vote to subpoena him: NBC News’s Chuck Todd.

That’s right, the very same host of Meet the Press that Trump has regularly derided as a “Sleepy-eyed Son of a Bitch,” or just “Sleepy Eyed Chuck” on Twitter before he was banned.

Trump took to his social media account on Truth Social and teased a response to the Select Committee hearings last night, pledging a reply at 8am. At roughly that time, he posted a video of Todd telling Lester Holt that regarding the hearings and subpoena, “it’s hard to not look at it a bit as sort of theater or show.” He then asked why they took so long to subpoena Trump in the first place.

A transcript of the 50-second video is below:

Lester Holt: Chuck, will it be seen as a theatrical move? Chuck Todd: it’s hard to not look at it a bit as sort of theater or show, simply because the quick first question you have is, why didn’t you issue this two months ago, three months ago, six months ago? we can go through it, but at a minimum, at the end of August would have made some sense here. to truly attempt to get him. There’s a very good chance he could just come in and plead the fifth. there’s a chance he’s Donald Trump, and he wants to on his own time, or he drags it out because this subpoena would expire on January 2nd, 2023, meaning as soon as the new congress takes over, if now democrats have control, maybe they reissue the subpoena on January 3rd. but this feels a little showman.

Watch above via NBC.

