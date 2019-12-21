Adam Kinzinger Tells S.E. Cupp that Trump’s Indifference to Russian Meddling is ‘Huge Problem’

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger told CNN’s S.E. Cupp that President Donald Trump’s apparent indifference to Russian election interference poses a “huge problem.”

“Do you have concerns as a member of, for example, the Foreign Affairs Committee that Trump will continue trying to persuade foreign leaders or foreign actors to meddle in our elections?” Cupp asked on S.E. Cupp Unfiltered Saturday.

“There’s always a concern,” Kinzinger responded. “I don’t think it’s going to like go off the rails all of a sudden now because he’s impeached and he doesn’t care, but I do think there has been some huge challenges on foreign policy.”

Cupp then brought up a Washington Post report about Trump reportedly getting fed conspiracies about Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Isn’t Trump’s indifference to Russian meddling a problem that even impeachment won’t solve?” she asked.

“I think it’s a huge problem,” Kinzinger said. “I think the big problem is this: when the faith in democracy is undermined, when you don’t think your vote counts or when you think somebody else is influencing the outcome. That’s really dangerous.”

“I’ve never understood–and I have been very clear from the beginning–the hesitancy to call out Russia and to fight Russia for what they’re doing, because it has very real consequences,” he continued.

Watch above, via CNN.

