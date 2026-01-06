Former Republican congressman and current CNN political commentator Adam Kinzinger savaged Trump Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller over his “psychotic” interview with Jake Tapper.

Miller melted down during a contentious interview with Tapper on Monday, during which he aggressively made the case for seizing Venezuelan oil and the country of Greenland, among other things.

On Friday’s edition of CNN News Central, Kinzinger joined anchor Sara Sidner and analyst David Sanger to discuss all of the places in the Trump administration’s sights, and made a point of attacking Miller’s sanity:

SIDNER: The president made clear that he may not stop at Venezuela. He mentioned Colombia, he mentioned Cuba, and very specifically, Greenland, saying he wants it. His closest advisor, Stephen Miller, talking to our Jake Topper, said, quote, obviously, Greenland needs to be part of the U.S. Adam, what does this signal to you?

KINZINGER: That was one of the most psychotic interviews I’ve ever seen, by the way. I mean, it just really was disconcerting. Look at it. Obviously, Donald Trump has made it clear that the Western Hemisphere is America’s. It’s his, right?

And this is a danger when you talk about, then what’s the future of Russia? Is he going to allow them to kind of go into Ukraine? What does this say to China and Taiwan?

But the thing that concerns me is, first off, Colombia. You may not love the current president of Colombia. I’m not a huge fan of his, but Colombia is a historic ally of the United States. We have worked for decades in Colombia using our special forces, the Green Berets, to actually go after drug cartels and drug producers there to great success. That’s one way to flush that one completely down the toilet.

And then Greenland obviously is part of Denmark, a NATO ally. What happens if we attack them? It is important for Americans to understand the United States is not restricted in any way in Greenland. It’s not like we have real concerns with Russian subs up there, so we try to do something in Denmark tells us, no, we can pretty much do whatever we want in Greenland. So this is an exercise in pride.

If we want to try to buy Greenland from Denmark, that’s acceptable or whatever. But this idea of a military takeover, it’s psycho. And quite honestly, it’s very dangerous for the future of NATO and general security.