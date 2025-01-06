‘I Don’t Want It’: Adam Kinzinger Rejects Idea of a Pardon To Protect Him From Trump Retaliation

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said he does not want a pardon from President Joe Biden amid threats from President-elect Donald Trump calling for him to be prosecuted for his work on the House Jan. 6 Committee.

That panel investigated Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, which culminated in the Capitol riot. Kinzinger and former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) were the only Republicans to serve on the committee, and have drawn the ire of Trump. The president-elect said last month that the committee’s members should “all go to jail.” Meanwhile, Kash Patel – whom Trump has nominated to lead the FBI – has pledged to go after Trump’s political enemies.

Some have floated the possibility that Biden may pardon the committee members to avoid being hassled by the next administration.

On Monday, CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Kinzinger about that possibility.

“Should President Biden issue pardons for January 6 committee members, including yourself?” the host asked.

“No,” Kinzinger replied. “I don’t want it… because Donald Trump has clearly said he’s gonna go after everybody. And it’s not gonna be for the January 6 investigation. What they’ll do is weaponize other investigations. They’ll look into everything and start an investigation that’ll end up coming to naught… But the second you take a pardon, it looks like you’re guilty of something. I’m guilty of nothing besides bringing the truth to the American people.”

Kinzinger went on to say that the point of potential investigations and prosecutions of committee members and other political enemies of Trump isn’t necessarily convictions, but costly legal battles that deter other would-be critics.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who chaired the Jan. 6 committee, offered a different response when asked if he would accept a pardon.

“The president, it’s his prerogative,” he said. “If he offers it, to me or other members of the committee, I think it – I would accept it, but it’s his choice.”

Watch above via CNN.