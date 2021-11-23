As the trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery draws to the close, one of the defense lawyers for his alleged killers is getting torn to shreds for a comment she made about Arbery in her closing arguments.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and Roddie Bryan stand accused of murder and aggravated assault in connection with Arbery’s death in 2020. Bryan followed the McMichaels in their pickup truck last year as they pursued Arbery — who they suspected was a burglar — which led to Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery.

As the McMichaels have claimed a right to self-defense, their legal strategy has also been rooted in attempts to cast Arbery in a negative light from the events leading up to his death. Gregory McMichael’s defense attorney Laura Hogue, in her closing arguments Monday, went so far as to suggest Arbery was to blame for his own death.

Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices that he made does not reflect the reality of what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores in his khaki shorts with no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails.

The remarks drew audible shock within the courtroom, and Wanda Cooper-Jones — Arbery’s mother, who was in attendance — quickly left the courtroom. She later appeared before reporters and said Hogue’s comments were “flat-out just rude.”

“That was just beyond rude,” Cooper-Jones said. “Regardless of what kind of toenails he had, what size legs he had, that was still my son. And my son was actually running for his life.”

“That was just beyond rude … that was still my son and my son was actually running for his life in that description.”- #AhmaudArbery‘s parents react to defense attorney saying Arbery was wearing “no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails.” https://t.co/cVmgsFeCaL pic.twitter.com/tOVcvvV1QU — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) November 23, 2021

Later in the day, Cooper-Jones spoke to CNN’s John Berman, and she continued her condemnation of Hogue’s “very disrespectful” comments about her dead son.

“To talk about his long, dirty toenails and to totally neglect that my son had a huge hole in his chest where he was shot with that shotgun,” she said. “[Hogue] chose not to recognize that gunshot wound.”

Hogue’s comments were condemned by many following the trial:

If you’re ever charged with a serious crime, you should get yourself a good lawyer who can competently argue in your defense. Instead of whatever the hell is going on here. https://t.co/tXhIKhugWd — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 23, 2021

Defense counsel argued #AhmadArbery deserved to die because he jogged with “khaki shorts & no socks to cover up his LONG, DIRTY TOENAILS.” This is POST-MORTEM CHARACTER ASSASSINATION,a classic after-lynching tactic of blaming victims for their own deaths.pic.twitter.com/7cX16AlA7C — Cornell William Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) November 23, 2021

My God. Infuriating yet predictable hate. In her closing argument, an attorney for white supremacist Greg McMichael says, “Ahmaud Arbery is not the victim, in his khaki shorts, with no socks, to cover his long dirty toenails.” Disgusting racism & bigotry.pic.twitter.com/Sagml9HKvz — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) November 23, 2021

cool cool cool i need to make sure i do a pedicure the right way before i walk through certain neighborhoods now or ill get shot for being black. cool very cool. https://t.co/SH2ayjH1bo — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 22, 2021

The defense has reached a new low and our country’s moral foundation is faltering right before our eyes. This is disgusting. This is shameful. #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/oH3IaHb25F — NAACP (@NAACP) November 22, 2021

When the defense attorney for Greg McMichael’s brings up #AhmaudArbery “long dirty toenails” she made it personal and clearly intentionally trying to play on historical racial tropes. You don’t need a confederate flag to know where she is going! #ThisIsAmerica #AhmaudArberyTrial — Areva Martin, Esq. (@ArevaMartin) November 22, 2021

“Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim…that brought him to Sotilla Shores in his khaki shorts and no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails…”

WTF? — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 22, 2021

“…with no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails.” She knows EXACTLY what she’s doing and it is deplorable. But the only reason a defense lawyer is painting Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, as some scary, “savage” stereotype is because she believes it could work on white jurors. https://t.co/Khfaiz7jP9 — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) November 22, 2021

