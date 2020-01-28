Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt lamented the proposition that President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial might last longer than anticipated if former national security adviser John Bolton is called upon to testify.

Earhardt and her Fox & Friends colleagues spoke on Tuesday about how several Republican senators have suggested they might vote to approve witness testimony in light of the revelations from Bolton’s upcoming book. Brian Kilmeade conceded “I don’t see how you avoid bringing Bolton in now,” while Steve Doocy noted the retort from Trump defenders that “John Bolton is simply trying to sell a book and that’s why the timing is so delicious.”

“Well, I understand why now many of them want to question him,” Earhardt chimed in. “I didn’t want witnesses. I wanted this thing to be over, but now, if he is saying there was a tie – the money in exchange for an investigation – if he is saying that, then some of these senators that have grappled with whether or not to call witnesses, this might be the tip of the iceberg for them.”

The conversation went on with the Fox hosts questioning each other on whether Bolton could just speak publicly instead of keeping his allegation in his book, or if Trump will try to claim executive privilege in order to shut him down.

