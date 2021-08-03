Former Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman blamed the deaths of over 600,000 Americans from the coronavirus on Donald Trump and Senate Republicans who refused to impeach the former president over the Ukraine scandal.

Vindman appeared to Morning Joe on Tuesday to promote his new memoir Here, Right Matters. During the conversation, Vindman reflected on the stonewalling he faced over the Ukraine scandal before he wound up being a key witness in Trump’s first impeachment trial.

At one point, Willie Geist asked Vindman what he says to those inclined to dismiss his concerns about Trump even after reading his book and hearing his testimony before Congress. Vindman answered by warning “we should not be dismissive,” then he said, “I think the Congress, the Senate, in particular, Senate Republicans abrogated their responsibilities under the Constitution, and under the specific oath they swore during the trial.”

“There’s a direct logic link to the 600,000 dead,” Vindman continued. “If the president was held accountable and removed, we would have 600,000 more Americans walking the streets today. If they censured him, the president would have been on his heels, and he probably would have been more cautious going into Covid. We wouldn’t have had an economic disaster.”

