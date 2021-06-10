America Ferrera Tears into Kamala Harris Over Border Comments: ‘A Slap in the Face’ to Those Who ‘Believed What They Promised’

Activist and Emmy Award winning actress America Ferrera tore into Vice President Kamala Harris while on The View — calling the comments she made during a news conference in Guatemala “ineffective” and “cruel.”

Joy Behar opened the interview with Ferrera by asking about Harris’ recent statement, in which the vice president said, “I want to be clear to folks in the region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come. Do not come.”

“Well, I had so many thoughts, but first and foremost, extreme disappointment and confusion at just how useless and futile and ineffective a strategy that is,” Ferrera answered after rolling her eyes.

“I know that Vice President Harris knows the stories too, but I have spent many years sitting in shelters, detention centers on this side of the border and on the other side of the border with, you know, Honduran families, Mexican families, Guatemalan families — hearing the stories of the violent and life-threatening circumstances they’re fleeing.”

Ferrera went on to equate Harris’ comments to someone telling a drowning person to “stop flailing for their life,” adding that the vice president is telling people not to do the one thing that might save them or a loved one.

“It’s not only incredibly ineffective, as she knows, it’s cruel, and that’s such a disappointment because — because Vice President Harris and President [Joe] Biden promised compassion. They promised humanity. They promised that we were going to bring humanity back into our country’s governance and including in our immigration policy.”

Ferrera went on to slam the Biden administration for sticking to the same immigration stance that’s been pushed on the United States for decades.

“Quite honestly, as somebody who campaigned for, rallied, and voted for Biden and Harris — it’s a slap in the face for all of the immigrant advocates who believed, you know, what they promised, which was change and compassion,” she added. “So they know better and they should do better and I’m not under the impression, never was, that we were electing perfect people.”

She went on to note that her role as a voter is to hold politicians accountable, saying that Harris should be called out for the comments, as, “They’re harmful and they perpetuate a very harmful perspective that really does make immigrants in this country less safe.”

Watch above, via ABC.

