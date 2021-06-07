Kamala Harris, Speaking in Guatemala, Warns Against Making ‘Dangerous Trek’ to U.S. Border: ‘Do Not Come. Do Not Come.’

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Guatemala to meet with President Alejandro Giammattei, and during their joint press conference Monday, the vice president said anyone thinking about making the dangerous trek to the US-Mexico border should not come.

Harris talked about the creation of a task force to crack down on smuggling and human trafficking, and said, “The underlying reason for so much of what we are seeing in terms of this level and type of corruption is about profit. It is about profit without concern for the damage it creates to real human life, to families, to children, to communities.”

“I want to emphasize that the goal of our work is to help Guatemalans find hope at home,” she added.

The vice president went on to add this warning to people in the region “who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border”:

Do not come. Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border. There are legal methods by which migration can and should occur. But we, as one of our priorities, will discourage illegal migration. And I believe, if you come to our border, you will be turned back. So let’s discourage our friends, our neighbors, our family members from embarking on what is otherwise an extremely dangerous journey, where in large part the only people who benefit are coyotes.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

