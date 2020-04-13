Amid #FireFauci Trump Retweet Drama, Gov. Cuomo Lauds Dr. Fauci as ‘National Treasure’: He’s Been Very Helpful, ‘And He’s Credible’

Governor Andrew Cuomo offered some serious words of praise to Dr. Anthony Fauci on MSNBC Monday afternoon.

Cuomo’s comments came in the wake of a stir caused by President Donald Trump when he retweeted someone saying it’s time to “#FireFauci.” The White House responded in a statement scolding the media and saying POTUS isn’t firing Fauci.

The New York governor told Ari Melber, “I think Dr. Fauci is a national treasure right now. You look at what Americans say and who they’re listening to and who they have confidence in, Dr. Fauci is at the top of the list. And anyone who knows his pedigree and his history and his accomplishments, he’s at the top of the list, of anyone’s list by the way.”

“He’s been phenomenal as a calm, straightforward, factual voice in all of this,” Cuomo continued. “I know he’s been very helpful to New York. I’ve called him a number of times. He’s been very kind.. I call him in the morning, I call him late at night give me guidance on what to do. But he’s an extraordinary talent and he’s credible.”

