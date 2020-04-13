comScore

Trump’s Task Force For Re-Opening the Country Is Not Inspiring Confidence

By Leia IdlibyApr 13th, 2020, 4:41 pm
Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts reported on Monday that President Donald Trump will soon announce a council to re-open the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, a plan that was quickly ripped apart on Twitter.

The current members of the council to “re-open America” include Mark Meadows, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Steven Mnuchin, Larry Kudlow, Robert Lighthizer, and Wilbur Ross, none of whom are experts in medicine, science, or public health. Several members of this team have come under fire for making statements about the coronavirus outbreak which have proved to be far from prescient. Ross, on Jan. 30, said that the pandemic would bring jobs back to the U.S. And on March 6, Kudlow said the virus was “contained.” Those two men, along with the commander-in-chief’s daughter and son-in-law, will comprise a majority of the group charged with what Trump himself has termed the “most important decision” of his presidency — the call to determine when America will reopen.

Political pundits and business leaders have taken to Twitter to express their lack of confidence in Trump’s plan or his council members:

Trump has been pushing for a May 1 re-opening of the economy and has also taken to Twitter to incorrectly claim that he decides when the coronavirus lockdown ends, as opposed to the governors.

