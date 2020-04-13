Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts reported on Monday that President Donald Trump will soon announce a council to re-open the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, a plan that was quickly ripped apart on Twitter.

The current members of the council to “re-open America” include Mark Meadows, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Steven Mnuchin, Larry Kudlow, Robert Lighthizer, and Wilbur Ross, none of whom are experts in medicine, science, or public health. Several members of this team have come under fire for making statements about the coronavirus outbreak which have proved to be far from prescient. Ross, on Jan. 30, said that the pandemic would bring jobs back to the U.S. And on March 6, Kudlow said the virus was “contained.” Those two men, along with the commander-in-chief’s daughter and son-in-law, will comprise a majority of the group charged with what Trump himself has termed the “most important decision” of his presidency — the call to determine when America will reopen.

Political pundits and business leaders have taken to Twitter to express their lack of confidence in Trump’s plan or his council members:

California, Oregon, and Washington devise a plan to reopen based on facts and science, putting peoples’ safety first. Meanwhile, Trump’s “Council to Re-Open America” has ZERO medical professionals, ZERO scientists, and at least two people who are there based solely on nepotism. pic.twitter.com/aHbxaKf7ZT — Rus McLaughlin (@rusmclaughlin) April 13, 2020

Business leaders don’t have confidence in Trump’s plan to ‘re-open America’: report https://t.co/8dvJPnjxRr — Raw Story (@RawStory) April 13, 2020

Look at the Trump council to re-open America. That is some diversity: All different shades of white people. pic.twitter.com/jKg0iqmT7p — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 13, 2020

Is it too much to ask that if you claimed the Coronavirus would be *GOOD* for the US economy, that you aren’t allowed on the “Council to Re-Open America” for one year? Asking for a Commerce Secretary. https://t.co/i07z4BzK2K — Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) April 13, 2020

If someone asked me to write a parody of who would be on Trump’s “Council to re-open America,” I couldn’t have come up with a list this good. Trump put his daughter and son-in-law, who were elected to nothing, to lead the country out of the coronavirus outbreak? Beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/GQW0a43mCt — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 13, 2020

The president named his “council to re-open America.” Not one doctor. Not one public health expert. Not one scientist. Not one national security expert. His daughter. His son-in-law. A Fox host. A “freedom Caucus” member who lied about having a college degree. (He doesn’t.) pic.twitter.com/Ta40zJ0U8d — Darinstrauss (@Darinstrauss) April 13, 2020

Trump has been pushing for a May 1 re-opening of the economy and has also taken to Twitter to incorrectly claim that he decides when the coronavirus lockdown ends, as opposed to the governors.

