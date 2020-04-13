White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley slammed the media for their “ridiculous” chatter that President Donald Trump might be about to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

“This media chatter is ridiculous,” Gidley said in a press statement. “President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci. The president’s tweet clearly exposed media attempts to maliciously push a falsehood about his China decision in an attempt to rewrite history.”

The state of the relationship between Trump and Fauci drew new intrigue on Sunday night after Trump went on a Twitter binge and retweeted a post bearing the hashtag #FireFauci. This happened after Fauci gave an interview to CNN and said “obviously” more lives would have been saved if the federal government adopted coronavirus counterstrategies earlier.

