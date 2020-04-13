Fox Business’ Deirdre Bolton Jumps Ship to ABC News

Fox Business anchor Deirdre Bolton has left the network to join ABC News as a business correspondent.

ABC News President James Goldston announced the move in a memo to staff, Monday, and Bolton confirmed the news in a series of posts on her Twitter account.

“I am pleased to welcome Deirdre Bolton to ABC News as a business correspondent based in New York,” announced Goldston in the memo. “Deirdre will join our stellar and tireless Business Unit and Chief Business, Economics and Technology Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis as they continue to cover COVID-19’s great economic impact.”

Goldston went on to describe Bolton as “an accomplished reporter” who is “adept at translating complex financial concepts into understandable ideas and facts.”

“She reported on some of the biggest stories over the past two decades,” he continued, noting, “Deirdre joins the team at a historic moment.”

A number of Bolton’s network colleagues congratulated her on the move.

“You’ll be missed at ridiculously high levels but CONGRATULATIONS!!! Will be cheering you on from 1211 xoxo,” tweeted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov, while host Melissa Francis wrote, “Miss you already!”

