Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed the company’s decision to suspend Parler from its app store in an interview with Chris Wallace set to air on Fox News Sunday.

In a statement on their decision last week, Apple said, “We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity. Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues.”

A clip of the interview aired on Friday as Wallace appeared with Dana Perino. In the preview, Wallace asked, “How did you decide to balance free speech with objectionable content?”

“We looked at the incitement to violence that was on there,” Cook responded, “and we don’t consider that free speech and incitement to violence has an intersection.”

Wallace asked about the argument that their decision on Parler is just “driving these people, these views further underground.”

“We have only suspended them,” Cook said. “So if they get their moderation together, they would be back on there.”

You can watch the clip above, via Fox News. More of the Cook interview will air on Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]